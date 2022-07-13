Western Advocate
What's on

Sydney jazz sextet Microfiche to perform at Bathurst Uniting Church on Saturday

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six-piece Sydney free jazz band Microfiche will perform at the Bathurst Uniting Church this Saturday, which will be preceded with a workshop for Mitchell Conservatorium students.

Student musicians and jazz admirers in Bathurst will get an opportunity this weekend to witness the expertise of a prominent Sydney free jazz sextet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.