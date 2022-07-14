Disease is on our doorstep and we must all help keep it out

I WOULD urge travellers holidaying in Bali to do their bit to prevent the highly contagious Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) from reaching Australian shores and devastating our $28.7 billion livestock industry.
We have kept Australia FMD-free for more than 130 years, but it is now on our doorstep and we all have a role to play to keep our industry safe.
Advertisement
The message to travellers is simple: if you're heading to Bali (or somewhere else that may have been affected by FMD) for a holiday - or know someone who is - please do the right thing when you return to Australia.
That means declaring where you've been, making sure any clothes and shoes you bring in are clean and free from soil and manure, avoiding encounters with livestock on your travels and staying away from farms or anywhere there might be livestock for seven days when you get home.
While the NSW Government welcomed moves by the Commonwealth to increase biosecurity measures on incoming flights from Indonesia, I would like to see biosecurity ramped up further.
This includes a number of suggestions, including increased luggage screening, the decontamination of equipment and shoes for all returning travellers from high-risk parts of Indonesia, more detector dogs at Sydney International Airport, and a targeted advertising campaign that urges travellers to avoid contact with NSW livestock and facilities for five to seven days upon their return.
We're also encouraging primary producers to engage in detailed contingency planning, to be overly cautious with people who come into contact with their livestock and to monitor closely for signs of FMD, which include blisters in and around the mouth area, drooling and limping.
If livestock exhibit any unusual signs consistent with FMD, they must be reported immediately to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
FMD affects all cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and pigs.
For more information on Foot and Mouth Disease, visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/animals-and-livestock/beef-cattle/health-and-disease/viral-diseases/fmd
ORGANISATIONS across the Bathurst electorate can now apply for funding to support community projects thanks to the NSW Government's Clubgrants program.
Clubgrants allows local not-for-profit community groups to build or upgrade community facilities and a new round is open for applications until July 18.
There is $12.5 million available this year for new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure.
Infrastructure grants can fund construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure.
Projects funded may include new or upgraded sports grounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres.
Funding is available for infrastructure projects in four key areas:
To find out more information or to apply, please visit nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/clubgrants-infrastructure
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.