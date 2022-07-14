Western Advocate

Disease is on our doorstep and we must all help keep it out

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
July 14 2022 - 12:00am
WARNED: Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is urging travellers from Indonesia to be mindful of Foot and Mouth Disease and clean all shoes and luggage before re-entering Australia.

I WOULD urge travellers holidaying in Bali to do their bit to prevent the highly contagious Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) from reaching Australian shores and devastating our $28.7 billion livestock industry.

