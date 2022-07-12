Western Advocate

Daffodil Cottage receives $500 in Greater Bank's Greater Central West Community Funding Program

Updated July 12 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:02am
That's $500 worth of good news for Daffodil Cottage

DAFFODIL Cottage will receive $500 after being a runner-up in a community funding program.

