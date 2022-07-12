That's $500 worth of good news for Daffodil Cottage

DAFFODIL Cottage will receive $500 after being a runner-up in a community funding program.
Greater Bank's Greater Central West Community Funding Program had a public vote in the June round that was won by the not-for-profit Little Wings.
Little Wings, which provides an air and ground transport service to ensure seriously ill and injured children in regional areas can access emergency medical care, has received $2000, while Daffodil Cottage Bathurst and Can Assist Dubbo have received $500 each as runners-up.
Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said the service operates statewide, providing "free medical flights for seriously ill children in regional areas of NSW to receive life-saving medical treatment in city-based hospitals".
"We also provide free flights to specialist doctors who deliver specialist health clinics in regional and remote parts of the state," she said.
"In addition, we aim to help families by easing the financial burden that invariably comes with having a seriously ill child."
Greater Bank's Central West regional sales manager, Will Boyd, said kids deserve access to top quality medical care no matter where they live.
Voting in the July round of the Greater Central West Community Funding Program will close at 5pm on Wednesday, July 27 at greater.com.au/greatercentralwest.
The nominees - Bathurst's Towri Multifunctional Aboriginal Children's Service Centre, Canowindra Pre-School Kindergarten Inc, and Country Hope Central West - will share in $3000 in monthly funding.
