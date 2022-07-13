Western Advocate

Entries now open for 2022 Carillon Business Awards

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vivability CEO Nick Packham (centre) at the 2021 Carillon Business Awards. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

VIVABILITY came away from the 2021 Carillon Business Awards with four gongs, including the title of Bathurst's Business of the Year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.