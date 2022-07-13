VIVABILITY came away from the 2021 Carillon Business Awards with four gongs, including the title of Bathurst's Business of the Year.
CEO Nick Packham said it was fantastic to have the important work Vivability does recognised at the awards, and he has encouraged other businesses to enter this year for that same opportunity.
Advertisement
Entries for the awards opened on Monday, with a range of categories available to suit all kinds of businesses in Bathurst.
Businesses can enter one or more categories.
The winners of the categories will be judged and one of them will be selected as Business of the Year.
Mr Packham said the awards are the "premier business event for Bathurst" and a great opportunity for businesses to showcase what they do.
"The business awards provide an opportunity to really showcase and celebrate the work they've been doing," he said.
"We were delighted to win Bathurst's best business for 2021 and I think it highlighted the work that we do with people with disabilities, so for any business that is doing particular work in the community or in their particular sector, it does give you a forum to highlight that work.
"We also use it as an opportunity for a social event for our staff as well. It's certainly the premier business event for Bathurst."
Business owners are often reluctant to nominate themselves or talk up their work, but Mr Packham said they shouldn't be shy.
"I think businesses are in the best position to promote themselves. Businesses understand the work they do, they understand the impact that they have on Bathurst, so I certainly wouldn't feel that people need to be shy about highlighting the work that they do or the services they provide in the community," he said.
Reflecting on Vivability's multiple wins last year, Mr Packham said it was exciting to receive the recognition.
"It's fantastic. The work that we do is focused on people with disabilities and providing them with the best services possible, but to be judged among the business community in Bathurst as a great business is fantastic," he said.
"We were all very excited and our clients were excited with our success as well. It's certainly been a nice touch for us in winning awards.
"It's certainly not why we work the way we do or provide the services the way we do, but it's a nice recognition."
For more information about the 2022 awards or to submit an entry, visit www.bathurstbusiness.com.au/carillon-business-awards.
Entries close on August 5.
Finalists will be announced at a special event on September 27, ahead of the gala dinner on October 22 at Bathurst Goldfields.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.