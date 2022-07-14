Construction of Bathurst's new MRI service progressing well

CONSTRUCTION of Bathurst's brand new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service is progressing well.
Work started on the $4.92 million state of the art machine back and May and is on track for a November finish.
Construction begun following initial infrastructure upgrades completed in the project's pre-construction phase.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the MRI service is a first for the area, giving the residents of the city and surrounding areas improved access to advanced imaging.
"The NSW Government is investing more than $4.9 million towards a new MRI service enhancing clinical services at the Bathurst Hospital, in addition to a $200 million upgrade recently announced," Mr Toole said.
"Designed in consultation with health staff, the new MRI service at Bathurst Hospital is a large extension of the existing Medical Imaging Department and will also include all the necessary preparation, equipment and storage areas along with office space and patient amenities."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the MRI service will provide Bathurst and Central West residents with access to the latest and foremost diagnostic imaging technology on site at the hospital.
"This location ensures the MRI is well located to other medical imaging and clinical services the community can already access at the hospital. It will improve community access to this important care on site at hospital, helping minimise any delays," Mrs Taylor said.
MRI is an advanced diagnostic technology that takes detailed images of all internal structures in the body, including bones, tissue and organs. It is frequently used to help diagnose injuries and illness.
Construction is being carried out by Taylor Construction Group, who were awarded construction contract for the project following a comprehensive tender process.
The pre-construction phase of the project included infrastructure upgrades to pathways, crossings and directional signage, while work to establish the construction site is also complete. Major construction on the extension to house the new service has begun.
Bathurst Hospital will continue to function as usual during construction with no impact to services, however, the community is reminded there is some change to parking and traffic flow.
A small number of carparks will be unavailable during construction and Taylor Construction Group are managing traffic using a one-way system, in line with their plans to reduce any impact on patients, staff and visitors.
The construction and installation of an MRI service at Bathurst is part of the NSW Government's $10.8 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2024-25.
