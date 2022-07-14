Grant funding has continued to roll in for Eglinton Tennis Club, who are set to benefit further on the back of the NSW ATP Cup Tennis Legacy Fund.
The club has received $6067 to go towards the installation of smart padlocks [key pad activated] for tennis courts, toilet blocks and associated lighting to allow ease of access for club members and local residents wishing to book a hit.
Advertisement
The funding follows the launch of the club's new $159,882 clubhouse, which was officially unveiled over the weekend.
Eglinton was one of 24 tennis clubs across NSW to share in the $347,000 funding pool provided through the NSW ATP Cup Tennis Legacy Fund.
Deputy Premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the grants ensured the ATP Cup, a teams event held in Australia each January in the lead up to the Australian Open, will leave a legacy for local community tennis.
"As well as inspiring local juniors to play the sport, the ATP Cup is also leaving a legacy that will benefit local tennis players for years to come," Mr Toole said.
"I congratulate the recipients and look forward to seeing the projects delivered."
Eglinton Tennis Club president Kurt Booth said the smart padlocks will allow club members to use the court for longer periods, buoyed by an incorporated online booking system, and continue to grow the club's appeal in the wider community.
"This grant will encourage more people to have a go at tennis at our club, and will enhance night tennis for new and existing members," Mr Booth said.
"We pride ourselves on upholding an inclusive, family-friendly and social image at this club, and with the grant coming on the back of our new clubhouse, everything's full steam ahead."
Tennis NSW chief executive officer Darren Simpson said the NSW ATP Cup Tennis Legacy Fund continues to provide important funds to the sport of tennis in NSW.
"Tennis NSW is proud to have partnered with the state government to ensure the benefits of hosting the ATP Cup here in Sydney reaches tennis communities across NSW," Mr Simpson said.
"Grassroots tennis will benefit from the outcomes delivered through the successful projects for years to come."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.