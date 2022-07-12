By the Bowling Shark
After a well earned rest in some of the most beautiful country that Australia has to offer it's back to work this week. Yes, you all know now how I feel. The Minor Pairs for 2022 have now completed with new champions crowned. This is what rolled over the two weeks.
Tuesday 28 June 2022
Rink one: Peter Ryan, Brian Hope and Noel Witney had a battle early against Ron Hollebone, Peter Drew and Kevin Miller. It took Team Witney 7 ends to take control of the match to run away winners 21-15.
Rink two: Minor Pairs Championship - FINAL: Darryl Shurmer and Ron McGarry were in a tussle against Des Sanders and Mike Nobes in the early ends of the match with level scores after 6 ends (3 all). Team Nobes then opened the scoring gates to win in a romp home 26-12.
Rink three: Graham Scott, Keith Pender and Gary Cameron failed to fire for the first 5 ends to be 6-0 against Jim Clark, Russ McPherson and Phil Burgess. Things didn't go much better for Team Cameron who trailed for the entire match to go down 18-10.
Rink four: John Toole, Dick Graham and Dave Josh were level pegging on the 5th (7 all) against Bryce Peard, Mick Burke and Max Elms. The teams fought it out and were again level on the 10th (11 all), this is where Team Josh took control and smashed it out of the park to win 31-15.
Rink five: John Banning, Glen Miller and John Bosson were on fire against Terry Chifley, Nev Kable and Jeff Adams. Team Bosson were powering ahead by the 13th to be 19-9 in front. They continued the onslaught and took an easy win 31-13.
Rink six: Terry Clark, Dave Holland and Terry Burke had to play catchup for the first 5 ends against Robert Raithby, Greg Hallett and Gordon Death to level the match 5 all. From there they had to do it again to level the scores on the 11th (11 all). Team Burke came from behind to win the last 6 ends to win the match 26-15.
Rink seven: Jake Shurmer, Allan Clark and Paul Galvin opened their match with a 5 point end against Ron Hogan, Ian Warren and Tim Pickstone. Team Galvin pulled the arm rests out and went on to lead from start to finish to win the match 20-16.
Wednesday 29 June 2022 - Kathy Lloyd Shield
Rink three: Betsy Thornberry and Mel Parker were going toe to toe against Robyn Stenhouse and Des Sanders with level scores on the 9th (10 all) and again on the second last end (15 all). Team Parker sneaking home with a 16-15 win.
Rink four: Sally Colebatch and Peggy McIntosh were on a mission against Robyn Adams and Ron McGarry. With level scores on the 6th (5 all) Team McIntosh took control of the green to win the match 21-13.
Rink five: Kerry Lucas and Sue Murray had the opening points against Liz Draper and Pauline Clark. It only took Team Clark two ends to gain the lead and with level scores on the 6th (7 all) and again on the 13th (15 all), the back end of the match could have gone either way, but Team Murray prevailed winning 19-18.
Tuesday 05 July 2022
Rink 10: Russ McPherson and Gary Cameron had to pull out all the stops against John Bosson and Albert Homer who showed they had what it takes to bring it. With level scores on three ends, it came down to the wire with Team Cameron holding on to win 22-21.
Rink 11: John Tolle, Ron Hogan and Darryl Shurmer missed the start against Bill Mackie, Dick Graham and Brian Hope. Team Hope had the momentum from the very first end to the last to win 19-16.
Rink 12: Terry Chifley, Glen Miller and Ron McGarry played a game of domination against Robert Raithby, Jim Clark and John Finlay. Clearly Team McGarry controlled all of the opportunities for points to win the match 24-8.
Rink 13: Ian Warren, Mick Burke and Max Elms were also in the box seat against Graham Scott, Steve Glencourse and Peter Drew. With Team Elms ahead by 17 points (21-4) by the 13th, they never let go of the strangle hold to win 27-10.
Rink 14: Bryce Peard, Jeff Adams and Noel Witney were off the pace to start against Terry Clark, Allan Clark and Des Sanders. Team Sanders had the early lead 10-4 by the 7th. Team Witney rolled it better to level the scores 10 all on the 11th and take the lead and the win 20-18.
Wednesday 06 July 2022
Rink 10: Gail Howard, Sue Murray and Leonie McGarry came back on the 10th to level the match (11 all) against Liz Draper, Graham Scott and Kerry Lucas. Team McGarry saw the lead even if it was only briefly, for Team Lucas who fought back and took the win 20-13.
Rink 11: Sally Colebatch and Robyn Stenhouse had a struggle against Val Zylstra and Pauline Clark. Team Clark dominated from the 3rd end to lead from there and take what was a close win 13-10.
Saturday 09 July 2022
Rink two - Pennant Trial: Trevor Sharpham, Dave Josh, John Finlay and Laci Koszta had a close one against Andrew Moffit, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush. The opening ends looked as though Team Koszta had it in the bag with a 15-2 lead by the 9th. Team Bush fought back but just fell short to go down 21-19.
Rink four - Pennant Trial: Graham Scott, Jeff Adams, Alan Clark and Tim Pickstone showed what the 4's has up their sleeves against Tiger Smith, Noel Witney, Mick Nobes and Paul Galvin. Team Pickstone picked up 5 on the 5th (8-6) and held out the 3's to win the match 19-18.
Rink six - Pennant Trial: Ron Hollebone, Des Sanders, Ron McGarry and Mick Sewell opened the scoring against Dick Graham, Peter Drew, Darryl Shurmer and Max Elms. Team Sewell lead from the start to the finish to just snatch victory 17-16.
Rink seven: Peter Phegan and Colin Pickstone were playing catchup from the 3rd end against John Toole and Ron Hogan. Both teams sat on 9 all on the 9th and from there Team Pickstone again had to level the match 16 all on the 15th. Team Pickstone pulled out all the stops and got the win 24-19.
Rink eight: Terry Clark and Greg Quartly-Scott had a mountain to climb by the 13th (8-22) against Peter Mathis and Greg Thorne. Team Thorne held on to the lead to win by 11 in the end 25-14.
Sunday 10 July 2022
Rink nine: Ron McGarry, Des Sanders and Tim Pickstone had a opening lead of 11-0 by the 6th against Ron Hollebone, Anne Pickstone and Alan Clark. From there it really didn't get any better for Team Clark who went down in the end 20-9.
Rink 10: Rob Rooke, Graham Scott and Noel Witney were in a battle against Liz Draper, Peter Drew and Sue Murray. Team Witney had the lead from the 5th and held it to the end to win 17-11.
Well, what a couple of weeks. The Majellan is about to take on the 2022 Pennant Season, the Club wish all the best to the teams and let's see what we can bring home this year. So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
The weather favoured us better this week, so we played Social games on Wednesday and Saturday.
Wednesday 6th July
Game 1, rink 16: Ray Noonan, James Nau and John McDonagh won a tight tussle against Ian Shaw, Jim Grives and Trevor Kellock. Both leads were using their Bowler's Arms to great effect. Shorty's side got away quickly with a couple of threes, but they were caught and passed by Ian's side. From a score of 11-6 down, Shorty and crew took the lead 12-11, then down again 14-12. All equal on 14-all in the fourteenth end, Shorty, James and John re-took the lead and held it to the end, finishing on 18-16 after eighteen ends.
Game 2, rink 16: Denis Oxley and Paul Rodenhuis defeated Jack Smith and Arch Ledger 22-14 after twenty-one ends of Three Bowl Pairs. Denis and Paul started first but had a lean spell while Jack and Arch won six ends, taking their score to 8-3. Denis and Paul then equalled the score on 11-all after the fifteenth end, then won all but one end to close the game 22-14.
Game 3, rink 18: Ian Cunningham and Joe Young were dominant in their game against Norm Hayes and Phil Murray. Norm and Phil had a slender lead, 6-4 when Ian and Joe piled on the pressure by winning the next eight ends. This took their score to 22-6. The last six ends saw Norm and Phil reach double figures with the final score 25-10.
Saturday 9th July
Following the AGM, twenty bowlers took to #4 green in sunny conditions.
Game 1, rink 16: Alex Birkens and Ian Schofield had a win over Norm Hayes and Jim Grives. After being 2-all after four ends, Alex and Ian gave little away in their progress. They won thirteen ends to eight and won 21 shots to 12.
Game 2, rink 17: A see-sawing game resulted when Ron Cambey and James Nau played Denis Oxley and Annette McPherson. Denis and Annette led early, 6-3; Ron and James soon equalled and passed them to lead 18-10 after fourteen ends. Denis and Annette came back, winning five of the last seven ends, but only single shots. The final score: 19-16 to Ron and James.
Game 3, rink 18: Jack Smith and John Fulton were always in front in their game against Ian Shaw and Bob Foster. Jack and John won the first six ends and eight shots; Ian and Bob almost caught up four ends later. After sixteen ends, Jack and John were leading 15-9, then 18-13 after twenty-one.
Game 4, rink 19: Alby Homer and Kevin Miller were only two shots in front of Ray Noonan and Barry McPherson with the score of 7-5 after nine ends. From there, they dominated the game, winning eight ends to four, and fifteen shots to ten. The final score: 22-12.
Game 5, rink 20: Another close game, this time between Anthony Morrissey and Arch Ledger against Paul Rodenhuis and Grant Brunton. We had equal scores on 7, 9, 10 and 14-all. All played some excellent shots, not always with the result they wanted. In the last four ends Anthony and Arch had the upper hand, closing out the game with a score of 19-16.
Ladies played a game of triples with Annette McPherson skip for Judy Rodenhuis and Annette Myers against Skip Rhonda Henry, Marg Miller and swing player Annette Myers.
The McPherson team was quick out of the blocks to lead 13 to 6 at the 9th end. Threes on the 13th and 17th for the Henry team was not enough, and the McPherson team ran out comfortable winners 20 to 15, due in large part to good bowling by skip Annette McPherson.
The AGM of the Women's Bowling Club is to be held on 27 th July 2022 at 11am. Interested people invited to attend.
