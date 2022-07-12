Game 1, rink 16: Ray Noonan, James Nau and John McDonagh won a tight tussle against Ian Shaw, Jim Grives and Trevor Kellock. Both leads were using their Bowler's Arms to great effect. Shorty's side got away quickly with a couple of threes, but they were caught and passed by Ian's side. From a score of 11-6 down, Shorty and crew took the lead 12-11, then down again 14-12. All equal on 14-all in the fourteenth end, Shorty, James and John re-took the lead and held it to the end, finishing on 18-16 after eighteen ends.