To those concerned by solar farms, there is a better way

There is a better way to install solar and continue to farm the land beneath.
Advertisement
Its capital upfront is higher, and local contractors should benefit with the construction.
Bathurst has great contractors, both civil and electrical. Bathurst has its own solar panel manufacturing plant and state-of-the-art safest battery storage technology.
I would hope this project can be amended to benefit all those in the area, not just a foreign-owned entity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.