This year's winter competition which starts this Saturday at the Eglinton Complex will be proudly sponsored by Kelso Fruit Markets.
Our new major sponsors are looking forward to being associated with the the Eglinton winter competition and hope that 2022 brings on that champagne tennis from the Eglinton players for which they are renowned for.
Advertisement
Club President Kurt Booth is thrilled that Kelso Fruit Markets are coming on board to support and sponsor our winter competition at our club.
"The committee and I are excited and so grateful for Kelso Fruits to be our new major sponsors for this year's winter competition," he said.
This year's winter competition has five teams with seven to a side. They are as follows:
TEAM 1 (Bananas), Matt Tree, Bryan Reiri, Andrew Tree (c), Wayne Lockie, Pauline Downs, Judy Smith, Dakota Hindmarch.
TEAM 2 (Honey), Rod Schumacher (c), Jason Molentin, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree, Andrew Howarth Jim Geyer.
TEAM 3 (Strawberries), Dave Craft, Allyson Schumacher (c), Adrian Hotham, Russell Welsh, Rebekka Fisher, Leo Mears, Sebastian Honeyman.
TEAM 4 ( Pink Ladies), James Church, John Bullock, Kurt Booth, Harry Dang, Paul Clancy, Kevin Tree / Kath Wilkinson (c), Jake Arnold.
TEAM 5 (Pineapples), Garth Hindmarch, Stewart Palmer, Brian Dwyer, Rob Mack, Les Moulds, Stacey Markwick, Catarina Stafford.
Well folks what a line up of players to battle it out in this years juicy winter competition. Who will it be to take that coveted grand final trophy?
Will team bananas do the splits and become Hasta banana champions?
Or will it be team honey singing their grand final song, ABBA's favourite Honey Honey on their way to grand final glory?
Or maybe the Pink Ladies will be tickled pink when they clinch that big trophy?
It could even be team Strawberries who become cream of the crop when the finals arrive.
However team Pineapples may well have a golden circle side to bring down the tall poppy players in the big one.
The Bookies market to win the grand final is as follows: Pink Ladies 2-1, Strawberries 5-1, Bananas 10-1, Honey 20-1, Pineapples 50-1. Good Hitting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.