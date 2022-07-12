Western Advocate

Eglinton teams hopeful that their efforts can prove fruitful in upcoming season

By John Bullock
Updated July 13 2022 - 3:22am, first published July 12 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's winter competition which starts this Saturday at the Eglinton Complex will be proudly sponsored by Kelso Fruit Markets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.