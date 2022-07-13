THE weather's getting colder but in the pool the Bathurst Swim Club's times just keep getting hotter.
The club came away with plenty of podium performances, personal bests and even national qualifying times from a successful outing at the recent NSW Short Course Country Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said club members both young and old handled the occasion with poise.
"We came away with quite a number of medals and a lot of PBs, which was a big positive for us in the middle of winter, and a couple of national times as well, which is quite exciting," she said.
"A few of our younger swimmers who were swimming at country for the first time or had qualified before but missed out due to COVID. It was really exciting to have them down there to get a taste of what we're working towards as a squad.
"They all took it in their stride and it didn't seem to faze them at all."
Several of the Bathurst club members were able to earn their place at the next level thanks to their performances at SOPAC.
"Tyler Johnson got the national time for the open short course 400 metre IM, which is exciting, and he already had the 50m backstroke so he's added this to his schedule," Miller said.
"Jack Mulligan swam a national qualifying time for the 100m freestyle, so hopefully when they release the new times for 2023 for age nationals he'll be able to qualify. That was an unreal swim. Based on 2022 times he's qualified now, so he's heading in a great direction.
"We also went 1-2 in the girls 200m IM as well, with Gemma Cashman and Brooklyn Whalan. It was a thrill to see two Bathurst shirts on the podium.
The high-level winter action continues to come for the Bathurst club over the coming months.
"We have Senior State Championships coming up from the 12th to the 14th of August," Miller said.
"Then there's the Junior State Championships to follow a few weeks after that. I'm looking forward to seeing them get into that high level where they add the metropolitan swimmers back into the mix."
Miller was recently confirmed as the new full-time coach for the Bathurst Swim Club and is looking forward to bringing out the best in her team members in the season to come.
"It's really exciting to take that step up and see what I can do with these guys in a longer term picture now," she said.
