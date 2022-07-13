LAST week she was 'gutted', this week she's not sleeping well, but Bathurst soccer talent Cushla Rue knows she could soon find out the biggest news of her playing career.
It won't be long before Rue knows if she will be part of the Young Matildas squad from which the final side to play at the FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup will be picked.
The World Cup will kick-off in less than a month in Costa Rica, but before that a group of 25 Young Matildas players will head to Mexico.
From that, the final side of 21 to contest the 20th edition of the international tournament will be picked.
"I'm very nervous, the final squad is 21 and three of those are goalkeepers so it's really only 18 players," Rue said.
"If I get in, I'll be 'Okay that's good, I've worked really hard, I've gotten in all the camps', but if I don't I guess it's like you never know.
"I haven't been sleeping because I'm that nervous, it's been such a big build up, I've been doing so much."
Part of Rue's build up to the World Cup included travelling to the Philippines for the AFF Women's Championships.
Australia opted to send an under 23s squad to the tournament and Rue, one of the nation's best young emerging defenders, was called into the playing group.
She got the call up from current Matildas assistant coach Melissa Andreatta, who acted as head coach for the under 23s.
It was huge affirmation that the hours and hours Rue has put into training and improving her game have been worth it. The Bathurst teenager was naturally excited to be involved in an international tournament for the first time.
"It was a good environment, it was such a good experience because I've never been exposed to something like that before, especially with older girls being there like Mackenize Hawkesby and Princess Ibini-Isei," Rue said.
"To train alongside them was cool, it was really surreal because I'd been watching them play for ages. They'd been in Spain with the Matildas, so they flew straight to the Philippines from there which was pretty cool.
"I was so happy to be there, just really grateful, like Charlie Grant was there too."
However, that excitement soon became bitter disappointment. Rue sustained a small injury and given the looming World Cup, Australian team staff did not want to risk her exacerbating the problem.
"I was on the bench for the first game and the second game and I was meant to play in the third game," Rue said.
"I was gutted and because I got the call up too - I wasn't meant to be going but to get the call up and have actually gone, I was very excited."
Australia lost the opening match of that tournament 1-0 to hosts the Philippines, drew 2-all with Thailand, then found its groove with wins over Indonesia (4-0), Singapore (4-1) and Malaysia (6-0).
Rue was naturally bitterly disappointed not to have gotten game time, but tried to see the positives of her selection.
"She [Andreatta] told me to go home and take care of myself and was disappointed I didn't get a run ... she told me I was brought in for a reason," Rue said.
"So it was good to know that I was in the mix, that was nice."
Now back in Australia, it's nervous times and not a lot of sleep as Rue waits and crosses her fingers she'll be on the plane to Mexico.
If she gets the nod it would continue the meteoric rise of the Bathurst talent who only represented her country for the first time in April.
It's something she wants to do again, but knows there's stiff competition.
"It's happened so quickly, the last six months have been pretty cool," she said.
"It's amazing to be part of it, everyone's so passionate, everyone wants to play for their country so it's body on the line. It's another step up from what I did from the A-League stuff.
"I had a talk to Leah [Blayney], the [Young Matildas] head coach, after I didn't make the first squad for the Philippines, I asked her what I had to do to be on the next plane.
"She told me to think about how far I've come considering I didn't get much time in A-League, it was quite humbling. She said to me that I wasn't even called into the first [Young Matildas] camp but now I'm in there, so just take perspective because I've come a long way."
Come a long way Rue certainly has, but now she's waiting to see if she'll go even further.
The Under 20s World Cup runs August 10-28, with Australia in the same pool as Costa Rica, Spain and Brazil.
