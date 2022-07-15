Panic buying is not the solution according to a Bathurst supermarket.
With the third wave of Omicron expected to peak in late July or early August, residents are reminded there is no need to hit the panic button and bulk buy.
While the sight of empty aisles may have been a foreign experience at the start of the pandemic, it's become a reoccurring trend.
Bernardi's chief executive officer Joseph Bernardi said while they are not overstocking on items that have sold out previously when COVID has peaked, they have a sufficient amount of stock in their warehouse and are monitoring the situation.
"We are lucky to have a warehouse in which we house lots of non-perishable items," Mr Bernardi said.
"We are not purchasing more than we need, but do have a very healthy supply of things like toilet paper."
Monitoring face masks and rapid antigen tests (RATs) has been a main focus for Bernardi's, ensuring they have enough stock to service the community's health needs.
Due to high demand with COVID and the flu running rampant, and a shortage of raw materials, there is a national shortage of tissues.
However, Mr Bernardi urges residents not to buy huge quantities of items if they don't need to.
"Our main message would be to consumers that there is absolutely no need to panic buy," he said.
"It didn't make any sense at the beginning of the pandemic and will not serve anyone moving forward as numbers continue to rise."
As the increase in community transmission brings with it increased health risks for those not up to date with their vaccinations, NSW residents are reminded to book in for their booster.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has urged people to wear face masks in public indoor settings and where social distancing can't be maintained.
"Face masks, hand hygiene, staying home when ill, testing yourself when symptoms present, physically distancing, all these measures are not new to us," Dr Chant said.
With statistics showing 56 per cent of COVID-related deaths this year being people who had received two or fewer doses, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the best protection is to get every vaccination available.
COVID-19 booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 years and older who had their last dose of a primary course at least three months ago.
