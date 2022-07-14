There's just one month to go in the AFL Central West season and the race for finals spots is heating up, and there's a number of interesting storylines developing across all the grades.
We're taking a lot at some of the biggest talking points across the grades as the last five weeks of the regular season approach.
Advertisement
HE kicked five goals in his first match for the Bathurst Giants in eight weeks, so what will Bailey Brien do next?
The Giants will no doubt be hoping their skipper can inspire them to a valuable men's tier one win over Dubbo.
Brien dislocated his shoulder in round two and not only his leadership, but his midfield presence was certainly missed.
In last Saturday's clash against the Orange Tigers as Brien made his return, coach Mark Kennedy opted to start him inside the attacking 50.
Brien duly kicked more goals than any other player on the field.
"He was looking for the footy and he didn't shirk the contest, so he had confidence in his shoulder. He played a really good role for us," Kennedy said.
"We will see how he pulls up with his shoulder and might start working him back into the midfield. We want to try and get that B1 and B2 combination going."
The B1 and B2 combination Kennedy speaks of is the Brien brothers. Not only is Bailey a hugely valued member of the Giants midfield, but his younger brother Cooper has developed into one of the league's finest as well.
Cooper Brien missed last Saturday's match which the Giants lost by eight points, but he'll be back this weekend for the important clash against Dubbo.
The Demons are currently four points ahead of the Giants on the ladder in second - top two is where Kennedy is aiming for his men to be.
Given Dubbo got within three points of the undefeated Bushrangers last Saturday in Dubbo, Kennedy knows leapfrogging Demons won't be easy.
Dubbo currently leads this season head-to-head against the Giants two wins to one.
But the Giants will hold the home ground advantage this Saturday and will have more troops available.
As well as having the Brien brothers, Will and Sam Sloan should be available, ruckman Jack Goodsell is back on deck as are Simon Kay and Ben Monaghan, while and former AFL star Lenny Hayes is tipped to play his second game for the Giants.
"As we always say Dubbo is a different kettle of fish going over there," Kennedy said.
"I suppose this will be the match of the round, we've got a few guys back which will be good for us. We'll put a good side on the paddock and hopefully come away with the chocolates.
Advertisement
"But we can't rest on our laurels, we've had to dig deep and show our intestinal fortitude to get over the line in some big games and this game against Dubbo we need to go 100 percent from the first ball up."
Giants and Demons meet this Saturday at George Park 1 from 2.15pm.
IF the Bathurst Bushrangers' injury woes don't improve in the short term then you might find that Saturday's close call against Dubbo Demons won't be the last time their win streak comes under threat.
It took a three goal blitz at the death from Bushrangers to pinch victory over the Demons on Saturday - making it nine wins in a row for the Bushies - but Orange Tigers won't get a better chance to beat the Bathurst men than this weekend.
"We don't think or talk about that streak much. We've just been lucky lately. In our last two games against the Giants and Dubbo we weren't the better of the two teams but we were able to steal the victory," Bushrangers co-coach Matt Archer said.
Advertisement
The injury ward is significant.
Andrew James (finger), Tim Hunter (ankle), Sam Kennedy (shoulder), Tom Maher (quad), Ben Horn (ankle), Kolby McMahon (knee) and Nathan Smith (concussion) are among the Bushrangers injuries, and none of that group are likely to be back this weekend.
"It's all just hit us at the one time of the year. If they're not 100 per cent right then we'll give them another week or two," Archer said.
"Tigers definitely aren't that far away. We beat them by 100 points in both our previous games but we walked off the field in both of those thinking that they were tougher than what the scoreline suggested.
"They'll be up and about after their win over the Giants."
Advertisement
A win for the Bushrangers this Saturday would put them just a further win away from the minor premiership with five games still to go.
Tigers play host to Bushrangers this Saturday from 2.15pm.
THEY'RE the unbeaten AFL Central West senior men's second tier leaders with a mammoth percentage bordering on 1,000 after just seven games.
Can anyone bring down Parkes Panthers this year?
There's certainly two promising challengers hoping to stop Parkes this year, in the Cowra Blues and Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels, but they've got work to do to stop the runaway Parkes outfit.
Advertisement
Going into last Saturday's big match against the Rebels the Panthers had given away just three goals.
The Bushrangers pushed Parkes like no other side has this year, booting six goals, but the issue was that Panthers still put away 11 majors in a 40-point win.
Parkes have a percentage of 977.63, and even though part of that big number comes from a forfeit win over the Bathurst Giants, it's still a monstrous total in a short space of time.
If Parkes do go through the entire season with a dominant unbeaten record then it will be interesting to see whether the club could take a step up into the top tier competition.
It's a big ask, and the step up between the tiers is a significant one, but they could be capable of it if they can keep players around and continue to develop as a cohesive unit.
Advertisement
Prior to last year's finals series being cancelled due to COVID-19 the Panthers had also gone through the entire 2021 season without a loss, and they were the 2020 reserve grade premiers.
During their previous stint in the top grade in 2019 the Panthers won two of their 12 matches.
For now, their focused remains squarely on bringing a 2022 premiership to the town.
In reserve grade matches this Saturday Giants will play host to Parkes, Orange Tigers welcome the Bushrangers Outlaws and Cowra Blues welcome the Dubbo Demons to town.
Bushrangers Rebels have the bye.
Advertisement
It is shaping up to be a two-horse race between the Dubbo Demons and Bathurst Giants for the Women's AFL Central West title.
The sides are comfortably sitting first and second on the ladder with all three of their encounters in 2022 going down to the wire.
Dubbo broke Bathurst's long undefeated streak earlier this year while the Giants have won two of their past three games against the Demons.
The pair of powerhouse sides will meet in Bathurst on Saturday in a match which go a long way towards deciding which team will win the minor premiership.
Bathurst have been the powerhouse team over the last few seasons in the competition but the Demons have improved and now could pose a real threat to taking out the title.
Advertisement
Their game at George Park 1 this Saturday starts at 12.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.