WHILE the days of the 2022 Bathurst Winter Festival are numbered, there's still time to get out there and enjoy some of the highlights of this year's event.
The winter festival will conclude on Sunday, July 17, but people can still enjoy a skate on the ice rink or a ride on the Ferris wheel or carousel.
Ice skating runs day and night - with sessions operating every hour between 9am-9pm.
Tickets for ice skating can be purchased on the festival website, costing $15 for an adult (over 15), $12 for a child (6-14) and $8 for a toddler (3-5). A skating aid also costs $8.
On July 15-17, ice skating will be retro-themed, with music from certain decades to be played, while skaters are encouraged to dress up in retro costumes. On Friday, it'll be a 1980s night, on Saturday a 1990s night and on Sunday a 2000s night.
Pet Day will also be held on the final day of the winter festival, with attendees encouraged to bring along their furry friends. There'll be dress-up competitions, pet parades and a great atmosphere at the Winter Playground.
Some talented musicians will also be performing throughout the remaining days of the festival, as a part of the Groove and Grill program.
Kate and Josh Witherspoon will be performing at the Family Hotel on Saturday, July 16, while Divinia Jean is set to perform at the Victoria on Sunday, July 17.
Make sure you check out the art in the Machattie Park and the various illuminations, which will be lighting up the CBD until 10pm each night.
