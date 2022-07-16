Harry's show is a mixed bag (but an AC/DC song is a non-negotiable)

IF you love a mix of pop and rock music, join 2MCE presenter Harry Chamberlain for S.O.S.
At 7pm Tuesdays, you'll hear the greatest hits of all time, modern classics, and new talent.
Harry has been presenting at 2MCE since 2012 and describes his show as a mixed bag with something for a range of tastes.
He loves to feature local Australian artists and promote up-and-coming acts.
"I love the creativity of community radio. It's about having fun and meeting interesting people along the way," Harry says.
Each S.O.S show includes an AC/DC song for Harry's mum, who is a big fan.
Harry enjoys using the S.O.S Facebook page to connect with his audience and posts regular show highlights, artist information and music memes.
Apart from presenting on 2MCE, Harry enjoys knitting beanies and pops up at community markets around our region.
Harry is also currently participating in Dry July, an initiative to give up alcohol for a month and fundraise for people with cancer.
"It is my third month alcohol-free and raising money for cancer is a great incentive to keep the ball rolling," he says.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org.
2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange.
If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles both on-air and behind the scenes.
You might like to produce or edit audio, research stories, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station, or get involved with event management.
You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or phone the station on 6338 4790.
