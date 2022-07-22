WHAT was once just a patch of dirt has become a special destination for picnics, weddings and more in Bathurst.
The Ohkuma Japanese Garden was constructed in March, 1998 at the corner of Hereford and Stanley Streets and was a gift to the people of Bathurst from its sister city.
The council of Ohkuma donated over $26,000 towards the cost of the construction, in addition to paying for a landscape gardener to design the garden and travel to Bathurst to assist during the construction phase.
Hideaki Matsumoto was there for the construction and Ohkuma council official, Jun Yanagita, also came to Bathurst to work with the local council staff to build the garden.
Former councillor Monica Morse, who ended her career in local government in 2021, remains proud of the collaborative effort to bring the garden to life.
While she downplays her role, Mrs Morse is often credited with having the idea to create the garden, which came about after she and her husband visited Ohkuma while she was working for council as the special projects officer.
"When we came back from Japan, I thought why don't we have a Japanese garden in Bathurst, and that whole area from George Street to Rankin Street, down by the river bank, there was just nothing there," she said.
"We talked to the gardening guys, Dave Weal, and he came up with the idea that that would be the place for it."
She has fond memories of the 10-day construction period.
"It was an absolute dust bowl. I've got photographs of it being just nothing. It was just dry. It was March and it was hot, and young Jun Yanagita worked for Ohkuma council, and he wasn't used to outdoor work, so he got sunburnt and his hands hurt," Mrs Morse said.
"Every day I went down and took morning tea. There was a piece of timber down there - it's still there - and we put morning tea on this piece of timber and we'd all have a nice time.
"The guys from the depot who were helping, the council staff, had a wonderful time. They really did. They couldn't speak Japanese. Hideaki spoke some English, Jun didn't, and of course Fudeko Reekie came down a lot and translated and we spent two weeks working with these two men from Ohkuma and it was fabulous. It was so good."
The development of the garden has led to long lasting friendships.
A year or so after the garden was officially opened, Mr Yanagita brought his new bride to Bathurst for their honeymoon and stayed with the Morse family.
In turn, the Morse family has stayed with the Yanagita family on several occasions.
Mr Matsumoto also returned to Bathurst with his family for a visit in 2008, a decade after the garden was constructed.
Then mayor Greg Westman and council general manager David Sherley welcomed the family and presented Mr Matsumoto with an album of photos taken during the construction of the garden.
Mrs Morse said it was a very special gift, as he had lost most of his possessions and photos following the explosion at the Fukushima Power Station.
More than 20 years later, she is thrilled to see what the garden has become.
"It's a lovely garden. People go there and have their photographs taken and they have their weddings there," Mrs Morse said.
"It's been such a happy, happy thing to happen: the experience of doing it, the friendships that we made and the lovely garden that Bathurst got."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
