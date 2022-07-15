THEY fought hard to split the points in the previous round and Souths will look to bring more of that fighting spirit to the table when they travel to play Orange United this Saturday.
Fresh off a comeback 2-all draw with Parkes United last week, the Souths women now look to claim as many points as possible from their three-game run against Orange United, St Pat's and Bathurst City before their bye.
United sit in last on the ladder but the Orange side still have two wins to their name - only one less than Souths have claimed in their season.
Plus, United will have the home ground advantage as they look to build upon last week's 2-0 loss to Bathurst City, where they kept their rivals scoreless over the opening half.
Souths' two additional draws are what gives them the eight point gap ahead of United on the ladder, and for two blues coach Scott Hanrahan the skill level behind all squads this year is very close.
"United are going to be tough. I don't think there's a team in the competition that you can't take seriously. Everyone has strike power in their team," he said.
"United are no different and they've got some great players among their side. I think it's going to be a good challenge for us, and equally for them as well."
Last round's draw could end up being crucial for Souths. They maintain a four-point gap over fifth-placed Parkes instead of sharing a spot with them on the ladder.
Hanrahan said more of the hockey Souths showed in the second half of that game will go a long way towards helping the team over their upcoming three-game stretch.
"We've been travelling pretty well. We're positioned well on the ladder but there's definitely people on our heels," he said.
"Last weekend we were able to fight back and get a draw out of the game. That was great for us after being 2-0 behind. Hopefully we can continue to push on.
"We then have a game with St Pat's, and they had a draw against Lithgow, so they'll be tough. Bathurst City are starting to come into their own as well.
"Like I said, there's never an easy game and any team can win on their day. It's all about how ready you are when you turn up."
Hanrahan said that his team remains well positioned to deal with any numbers concerns as the race for finals heats up.
"Like everyone else, we've been affected by illness and injury but the beauty of our situation is that we've got a big squad," he said.
"That gives other girls opportunities when those things happen. We always prepare as a squad, not as a particular team, so it's about developing every player among that squad."
The game in Orange gets underway from 3.10pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
