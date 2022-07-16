Western Advocate
Photos

Country Coffee owner Kim Anderson says goodbye after 32 years

July 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SMALL event was held at Country Coffee recently to say farewell to long-time owner Kim Anderson.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.