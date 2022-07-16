A SMALL event was held at Country Coffee recently to say farewell to long-time owner Kim Anderson.
Past and present employees were there, as were customers, friends and family.
The business on the corner of George and Russell streets in the CBD is a well-known local hospitality landmark.
A Western Advocate representative attended the farewell evening and captured some of the friendly faces saying goodbye to Ms Anderson.
