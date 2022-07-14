CSU Football Club will be hoping to raise more than $15,000 in the seventh edition of the headspace Cup.
Launched back in 2016, the annual event helps raise funds for local mental health support network headspace.
Even though it ran last year on the weekend before the COVID-19 lockdown for regional venues, $15,000 was still raised, which was the most CSU FC had raised in a single event.
CSU FC social media coordinator Sophie Norris is hoping to raise a figure similar to that of last year.
"Last year we raised the most money we've ever raised for headspace," she said.
"This year we're trying to revamp things a little bit. On the Friday night we'll be hosting a trivia night, at an unconfirmed location.
"We've also this week been contacting businesses in town, for our online raffle. That's the best way we raise proceeds for headspace, by getting local businesses involved."
Alongside the trivia night (on August 5) and online raffle (to be drawn on August 10), there's an actual trophy to be played for on the weekend of August 6-7.
Points will be awarded when CSU FC plays a Bathurst District Football (BDF) affiliated club at Proctor Park and whoever has the most points at the conclusion of the round will be awarded the headspace Cup.
There will also be cash donation buckets and EFTPOS machines at Proctor Park over the weekend, with players being able to purchase green wrist sweatbands and headbands, with the headspace logo embroidered into them.
BDF have also committed to donating money based on how many goals certain players score across the course of the weekend.
"BDF will donate $25 to players who are likely to score," Morris explained.
"There'll be $50 on some of us that are less likely to score, like myself. I think there's no chance of that happening.
"There's also $100 for every game won by CSU and if we win the event, they'll donate $500. That's really great to see from the BDF.
"Within our own club, we have our own headspace Cup bets, where we can place bets on each other to score. It's really great way to raise awareness."
For more on headspace, visit its website.
