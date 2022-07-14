IT was the New Era Cup grand final matchup last year, now it's a Woodbridge Cup battle to try and gain a finals foothold.
CSU Mungoes welcome Orange United Warriors to Diggings Oval this Saturday in a rematch of last year's New Era decider, and the university side will be hoping this next one ends with a similar result.
Warriors and Mungoes, seventh and eighth on the ladder respectively, are looking to gain a foothold in finals with just five games of the regular season to go.
Mungoes skipper Fin Grabham said he's keen to face a familiar foe who have now added a little bit of star power to their lineup for 2022.
"It'll be a very good game. We're very keen for it," he said.
"I believe they have roughly the same team as last year, but Josh Dugan plays for them now, so that's exciting to be lining up against a former NRL player who only stopped playing in that competition last year.
"It's a great mood at training at the moment and the atmosphere is great so we're pumped up for this game.
"I think the key for this one will be us middles sticking with their middles throughout the whole game, but especially for those first 20 minutes because I expect them to come out firing. They like getting right in there."
Both clubs are trying to put performances from last week behind them.
CSU watched victory disappear from their grasp inside the dying stages of their game against Peak Hill, with the Roosters grabbing a 26-24 win, while the Warriors were mowed down 48-10 by the visiting Oberon Tigers.
Mungoes can jump the Warriors into seventh with a win, and could even go to sixth if Condobolin go down to Canowindra.
"We try not to think of the ladder too much. We just want to go out there and play a solid brand of footy to try and get the win," Grabham said.
"We had a tough loss on the weekend to Peak Hill, by two, and that was an unlucky loss. We all took that one pretty hard. We were up but had a try against us in the last minute.
"We're just getting better as we go along though."
Mungoes won two of the last three Mid West Cup premierships before making the Woodbridge Cup shift this season.
The games have become tougher for the Mungoes men but Grabham said they're getting a lot out of the challenge of trying to claw their way up from the middle of the table.
"It's a really competitive competition and a big step up from Mid West," he said.
"It's good for us really. You've got lot of good teams and a lot of great players to go up against. There's so many skilful teams and you just never know what you're going to get."
The match at Diggings Oval kicks off from 3pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
