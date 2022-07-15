Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Sportsground likely to be ready for use in early 2023, pending no more delays

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 15 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather delaying work at Sportsground, but may see action this summer

WHILE recent wet weather has delayed works at the Sportsground, Bathurst Regional Council is hopeful that the historic venue will be ready for use in the summer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.