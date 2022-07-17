WHILE there's still some time before they're ready for use, the two new sport fields on Hereford Street may get their first taste of action in winter 2023.
Located between the rugby union complex of Ann Ashwood Park and the rugby league venue of Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, the two new fields are part of the $6.2 million upgrade of the Hereford Street precinct.
Once completed, there will be a total of six sporting fields available for use, but there is still some work that needs to be finished before they're ready for use.
"Works that still need to be completed include full turf establishment, sand slit drainage and lighting/electrical works commissioning," Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor explained.
"The next stage of work is the construction of the amenities building between the two new fields. Works are anticipated to start in coming weeks and should take around six months to complete.
"Council has called for tenders for the construction of a 769 space car park including stormwater drainage, carpark lighting and landscape works. These tenders close on July 26 and will then be assessed by council."
Cr Taylor said council is hoping the fields will be ready for the 2023 winter sport season.
"The grounds will be ready for use once the turf has been fully established which allows the sand slit drainage works to be undertaken," he said.
"The fields are expected to be ready for use for the 2023 winter playing season."
Cr Taylor said wet weather has delayed work at the two new fields.
"Yes, wet weather has been an ongoing source of delays since construction commencement in September 2021," he said.
Funding for the project on Hereford Street includes $3.6 million from council and $2.6 million from the NSW Government through the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund.
