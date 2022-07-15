Western Advocate
Bathurst Panthers coach Mick Carter is intent on avoiding Western under 18s upset in Mudgee

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
STRONG DEFENCE NEEDED: Bathurst Panthers forwards Mitch Lamb and Jesse Limon work together to bring down an Orange Hawks rival earlier this season. That sort of defensive effort will be required in Mudgee on Saturday. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

DON'T underestimate the Mudgee Dragons - while eight spots on the Western under 18s ladder separate them that's the warning that Bathurst Panthers under 18s coach Mick Carter is drumming into his players.

