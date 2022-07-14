IF Savannah Draper has her way, this year's women's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final will be a battle between St Pat's and Parkes and she's clear on who she wants to win as well.
For Draper the goal for 2022 is to be part of a Saints premiership.
The defensive talent grew up playing for Parkes and has spent many Saturday afternoons working hard to frustrate rival strikers from clubs like St Pat's.
But this year Draper, who is now based in Bathurst, made a change. Her friendship with fellow Parkes native turned Saint Mish Somers led her to the blue and white.
"I was going to play for Parkes but when my sister [India] wasn't going to play for Parkes this year - she's moving to Newcastle - I decided because she wasn't playing I wasn't going to travel two hours to play without her," Draper said.
"I kind of had my eye on Pat's last season then I asked Mish if I could play with them this season and she said yes.
"I love it so much, it's an incredible team and an incredible club, I've really just enjoyed all of it."
One of the big differences Draper has noticed since making the move is the winning mindset of the Saints players, coaches and supporters.
The club has enjoyed multiple premier league titles in both the men's and women's competition and each season there's the expectation the Saints will be contenders for another.
It creates an atmosphere which Draper feels is bringing the best out of her.
"There's a lot more expectation to win, but it's not a bad expectation, it's more like we're so driven and we want to win and want to win for each other," she said.
"It is pretty cool coming into a culture that is more drawn to that, it's quite nice to be up there on the ladder. I do also like the push to get those expectations people put on you.
"I feel I've been able to showcase my skills a lot more because I'm surrounded by people who have a lot of high-end skills and are more mature in their playing."
While the Saints are currently second on the ladder - a position Draper is delighted to be in - she is also happy to see the progress of a youthful Parkes squad.
Parkes is in fifth spot, but just two points outside the top four.
"I do kind of have this thing where I want to play them in a grand final, I do have a loyalty to Parkes that I can never get rid of. I spent 18 years of my life there, it's where I grew up, I'd never played for anyone else," Draper said.
"When we played them the first time I was freaking out and I know when we go and play them at Parkes, that's going to be a big thing for me.
"So I am still proud of how far Parkes has come and I do hope they make the grand final, but if they do and they come up against us, I'm going to want Pat's to win."
Though Draper can't do anything but cross her fingers Parkes can qualify for the finals for the first time in six years, she can have a direct impact on the Saints' fortunes.
A win over defending premiers Orange CYMS this Saturday would see the Saints remain in second spot.
In round three Pat's posted a 4-0 win over CYMS and 10 points currently separate the pair on the ladder.
But given CYMS has won its last two outings, Draper's taking nothing as a given.
"I think every game we look at we know it's not going to be an easy game, we have to go out there and fight for it," she said.
"I just go out and play because I know that CYMS, even though they are near the bottom of the ladder, they are still a very strong team.
"CYMS have some killer players that can tear you to shreds up the front and up the back. Whatever team we play, there's always those key players you have to watch out for.
"It is close, each week I'm never sure of the win."
The Saints will do battle with Orange CYMS from 12.20pm Saturday.
In other women's matches Parkes hosts Lithgow Panthers (1.40pm start) and Souths hits the road to face Orange United (3.10pm start). Bathurst City has the bye.
