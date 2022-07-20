Successful team boosted by local leader Advertising Feature

TALENTED TEAM: McIntosh McPhillamy & Co directors, Michael Schwab, Leigh Rivers, Jane Pike, Kelli Ennever, Andrew Bird, and James Horsburgh (front). Photo: Chris Seabrook

The leadership group at local legal services firm McIntosh McPhillamy & Co have welcomed a fresh face to their ranks. McIntosh McPhillamy & Co solicitor, Jane Pike, was recently announced as a new director at the firm after several years of dedicated service.

The much-respected solicitor said that she was extremely excited and honoured to become a director at the firm. "McIntosh McPhillamy & Co is the oldest in the central west and I am honoured to be counted amongst the list of greatly respected and admired directors, past and present," she said. "Becoming a director was something I wanted to do, but at the right time, and I feel the timing is perfect now that my children are older and I can focus my time and efforts on the challenges of being a director."

FRESH FACE: A talented addition to McIntosh McPhillamy and Co's team of directors, Jane Pike. Photo: Chris Seabrook

Ms Pike's father-in-law, esteemed former Bathurst lawyer Daryl Pike, prompted her to study law, however she said she had always been interested in justice and fairness. "I continue to keep motivated in law as I enjoy finding the best solutions to my clients' problems and issues, and it is very rewarding to obtain great results for them," she said. "At times when clients first come to see me, they can often be overwhelmed or frustrated with the legal problem or issue they face."



Admitted as a solicitor back in 2005, Ms Pike practices in an extensive number of fields including Business Law, Civil Litigation, Commercial Property, Conveyancing & Commercial Law, Estate Administration/Family Provision, and Intellectual Property, and said she is always happy to help clients in any way she can. "I practice in a fairly broad range of areas which is challenging in itself, however for me it is finding the best solutions for my clients in whatever area of the law it might be.



I find it particularly satisfying to help them see the way through the problem and reach a workable outcome. - Jane Pike, McIntosh McPhillamy & Co

"There is a difference in saying you will do something and actually doing it," she said. "At Mc & Mc, we have expertise and skills across a variety of areas of the law and pride ourselves on being a "complete service" firm.



"We are committed to giving considered and relevant advice and upholding our motto - 'when it matters'."

In 2012, Ms Pike moved to Bathurst from Sydney and commenced working at McIntosh McPhillamy & Co for approximately five years, after a short hiatus she returned to Mc & Mc in 2020.

Now in her new role as a director, she is eager more than ever to help her clients and colleagues with their needs, while also furthering their involvement in the local community.



"Mc & Mc is very proud of the region in which we live and have served for over 175 years," she said. "We are community oriented and support many local businesses and events including the Bathurst Easter Show, Bathurst Eisteddfod and many local sporting clubs