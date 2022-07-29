He's traded the chilly Bathurst winters for the sunshine of Rockhampton, but George Sargent is applying his formative local beginnings to great effect as one of the country's rising radio stars.
Mr Sargent has spent the past year and a bit working for hit Central Queensland as an on-air commercial radio announcer, and the gig has already netted him a number of noteworthy interviews.
One of Mr Sargent's recent interviewees was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who joined the show shortly after winning the federal election in May.
"I got him to co-host the show with me for three hours, which was a major opportunity for me," Mr Sargent said.
"We played a game called 'Albobucks', a take on our popular Alphabucks segment, and discussed everything from weight loss and trips to London to Ed Sheeran, Shane Warne and DJing.
"I wanted to talk about everything except politics as I figured he'd appreciate a brief break."
In addition to the Prime Minister, Mr Sargent has also interviewed the likes of Nathan Foley [ex-Hi 5], Murray Cook [ex-The Wiggles] and country music star Casey Barnes.
Mr Sargent said the role has also given him opportunities to delve into his creative background, having performed as part of a Bathurst music duo and in several local stage productions.
"I've done a lot of parodies and silly things with the station, and I love how the role lets me delve into my performance background," he said.
"Around Valentine's Day, we sent two single people over to a private island as part of a dating competition, and they're still together to this day.
"I'm really enjoying being able to flex my skills across Australian airwaves."
Although he no longer resides in Bathurst, Mr Sargent still finds time to help produce the It's All True? podcast with two of Bathurst's other local treasures: Grant and Chezzi Denyer.
"We're onto season four of the podcast now, and link the studios up between Bathurst and Rockhampton to produce the show each week," he said.
"Grant and Chezzi are both lovely people. We get on together very well and love putting the podcast together each week, exploring topics that are both silly and interesting.
"The podcast certainly has a bright future."
With Mr Sargent now working for a radio station under the Southern Cross Austereo [SCA] banner, Mr Sargent said its been a major jump from working in smaller markets in Bathurst, and briefly Deniliquin, but is all the wiser from his early radio beginnings, which also included his own podcast, The Convo.
"The experiences in Bathurst and Deniliquin helped me hone my skills and make as many mistakes as possible to learn from," he said.
"It taught me how to set up outside broadcasts and manage my own content, and the move to SCA has allowed me to be more of a showman on radio.
"Journalism was a great way of getting into radio, but it was a bit too serious for me, and the role in Rockhampton gives me room to combine my on-air skills with my creative background.
"The thing with radio, and any media job for that matter, is that you never know where you'll be in two weeks time. I wouldn't be upset if I was in Rockhampton for another year or two, but I definitely have ambitions to continue doing what I love and delivering it at a professional level to whatever market I get into."

