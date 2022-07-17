For many in rural areas, bushrangers were looked upon as criminals and outlaws. For many others, they were looked upon as larrikins and heroes who resisted authority.
Whatever the public thought, bushranging was just part of life in the 1860s due to the large amounts of gold being escorted in coaches from the goldfields to the capital cities.
Many of these outlaws went on to become part of our nation's folklore.
Ben Hall, well known for his gang's raid on Bathurst, didn't actually kill anyone, although he did take part in numerous robberies.
He was, on many occasions, harboured from the police and given food and fresh horses. He soon became legendary as many men and women sympathised with his plight.
Bathurst's association with Ben Hall and his gang always seems to drum up interest in the subject. The interest was not only in the bushrangers themselves, but also wives and girlfriends.
Catherine Brown (nee Walsh), who was usually called Kitty, was born in 1840, the daughter of John Walsh and Julia Walsh (nee Hickey).
While John Brown was being held on suspicion that he was part of the Lachlan Gold Escort robbery, Frank Gardiner was secretly meeting with Brown's wife for their dalliances.
Catherine had married John in 1858.
Catherine obviously saw little point in waiting as her husband was away so much. So she left her husband for a new lover, Frank Gardiner.
The couple then decided to vanish and headed firstly to Wheeo near Crookwell to visit "mates", before heading to Queensland, where they camped at Apis Creek, about 65 miles from Rockhampton.
They were soon being harboured by local publican Mr A.D. Craig and helping run the hotel there.
Gardiner changed his name to Francis Christe and things were going well for him and his mistress Catherine until the police caught up with him and arrested him in 1864.
He was returned to Sydney to be tried.
The judge sentenced him to 32 years in prison, though he served only 10 of those years.
By 1867, Catherine had given up waiting for Frank Gardiner also and decided to follow Richard Taylor to the New Zealand gold diggings at Waipatukaha, where they moved in together.
The couple were hoping to find their fortune, but Catherine shot herself in 1868, aged just 25.
The Sydney Morning Herald carried a letter to the editor on June 8, 1874, on the "Death of Kitty Brown".
Sir, it may be remembered that some few years since a rumour reached Sydney that Mrs. Brown, the 'Paramour' of 'Gardiner' the bushranger, had died. But as the whereabouts, or cause of death was not stated, some people were sceptical as to the truth of the report.
It may, therefore, not be uninteresting to your readers to learn that she died a violent death at her own hands, in a tent at the Thammes Gold Fields in 1868, where she had resided for some time.
In a fit of remorse, I presume, she placed a revolver (which she was always supposed to have carried about her) to her mouth, and fired it, the bullet knocking out her two lower front teeth, cutting off the apex of her tongue, passing along its under surface and lodging in the cervical vertebrae.
She lingered in great suffering for three or four days, remaining conscious almost to the last. She expressed regret for the rash act, spoke of Gardiner with feelings of affection and declared that he had never shot anybody.
These are facts known to myself, having attended upon her from within a minute of her firing the fatal shot, till her death.
Faithfully yours, Clarence Hooper, Surgeon.
