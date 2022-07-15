Bathurst blasted by a string of freezing mornings

WHILE it might be winter, Bathurst has been blasted by some particularly cold mornings of late.
The mercury at the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather gauge at the Bathurst Airport hit a low of -3.5 on Friday morning, but it felt as cold as -7.1 at around 5.30am.
This comes after the temperature hit a low of -1.7 on Thursday, feeling as cold as -5.8 at 6.50am.
Weatherzone meteorologist Andrew Schmidt said while the cold weather is nothing particularly out of the ordinary, the conditions have aligned to create the freezing temperatures.
"At this point in time, there's a high pressure system lingering over much of Australia and particular New South Wales," he explained.
"That's bringing about clearer skies and much drier and calmer winds. What that does, it allows for a lot more cooling at night and through to the mornings.
"It's nothing too out of the ordinary, but these very cold mornings just have the perfect conditions to occur."
Bathurst locals can expect another cold start on Saturday, with the temperature tipped to get as low as -3, but there is some respite in sight.
"Saturday is still looking really chilly, with that high pressure system still lingering over the region but we can see this cold front pushing towards the south-east on Sunday," Mr Schmidt explained.
"That'll see increased winds in the region and bringing a bit more cloud. Those minimum temperatures will be increasing and getting a little bit mild."
Sunday is expected to hit a high of 14 and a low of two, with a 50 per cent chance of up to five millimetres of rain, while Monday will see a high of 10 and a low of four.
