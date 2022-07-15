PLANS to build a motel in a high-traffic area are set to receive the green light after Bathurst Regional Council initially shot down the development application (DA).
The proposal, which was reported on in the Western Advocate in February, 2020, includes a two-lot subdivision in addition to the construction of a 42-room motel.
While the subject site is at 369 Stewart Street, the motel would have Browning Street frontage.
Ingress and egress driveways would also be located off Browning Street.
Council initially refused the DA under delegated authority, meaning it was not an agenda item at a council meeting, on February 7, 2022 following a number of requests for the provision of additional information.
These requests were still outstanding at the time of determination.
According to a report to the council meeting scheduled for July 20, the reason for refusing consent was related to the new boundary that would be placed within 18 metres of an existing warehouse as the result of the subdivision.
"The applicant has failed to provide details of the existing and proposed fire safety measures for the existing warehouse building to enable detailed assessment of the proposal," the report states.
Since making its determination, council has received a request to review its decision.
The request was penned by the manager of Carter Properties, Ben Hamer, who explained that "unprecedented issues" had delayed the preparation of a fire safety report council had requested.
"Upon receiving the request, we contacted our local fire services supplier and requested that they complete the required report. They agreed to organise the report. Unknown to us was that they didn't have the required skills within their organisation to complete the report and that they were subcontracting specialists from outside the Bathurst Regional Council area to complete," Mr Hamer said.
"As you will remember in the second half of 2021 was when COVID lockdowns were in full force and citizens could not easily travel outside local government areas and [were] encouraged to work from home. This meant our supplier couldn't get their subcontractors to travel, meaning that the report could not be completed on time.
"Eventually after the failure of our local fire service provider to complete the report in a reasonable timeframe we have changed suppliers to another company that has completed the required testing and provided the requested information."
Council staff have since reviewed the information and made the recommendation that consent now be granted for the motel and subdivision.
Two conditions of consent are proposed to be imposed on the developer, both related to fire safety.
It will be up to councillors to determine the DA at the July 20 meeting.
Another DA for the same site is also on the agenda for that meeting and recommended to be approved.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
