I REFER to the article Push To Link City on July 11, and supporting letter from Tony Hatch on July 12.
I also fully support this proposal to develop a heritage walkway from Bathurst Railway Station to the Old Gas Works.
Advertisement
From there, the walkway could be extended underneath the unused iron railway bridge, around beside the river to eventually link up with the existing riverside walk by going under the Evans Bridge at the Great Western Highway.
OTHER RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The first part - the walk from the railway station to the Old Gas Works - could be easily achieved without much effort or costs.
This first section could also have interpretive signage spotted along the way to help people understand the history and heritage of the railway precinct and the Old Gas Works.
It would be of great interest to school students on excursions, as well as adults enjoying a relaxing walk.
I would encourage Bathurst Regional Council to develop this proposal in stages, with the result that eventually this area of the city will become an attractive location for both recreational and educational purposes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.