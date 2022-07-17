Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst '75 and Dubbo Bulls trade injury time goals to play out 2-all Western Premier League draw

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 17 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN all hope looked lost for Bathurst '75 in Saturday's Western Premier League match at home to Dubbo Bulls the hosts found a way to snare a point from a tough contest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.