Why should this local landholder be denied the right to farm the sun?

IT is encouraging to see many letters supporting the solar farm proposed for Glanmire.
However, it is worrying and disappointing to learn our local member Paul Toole is not supporting the proposal.
The objections to the solar farm are not reasonable and unjustified.
The solar farm is an agreement between a landholder and a private company but must be approved by the NSW Government.
Why should a landholder be denied their right to farm the sun and at the same time run sheep among the panels?
Anyone who has been to see working solar farms in our state will know how easy it is to farm the sun in conjunction with sheep farming.
It is now time to approve solar farms in our area to keep this area in the 21st century.
