Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Giants go down to Dubbo Demons by 33 points in women's AFL Central West clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 19 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Giants now have company at the top of the AFL Central West women's ladder after Dubbo Demons squared the ledger in this season's head-to-head on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.