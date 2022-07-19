BATHURST Giants now have company at the top of the AFL Central West women's ladder after Dubbo Demons squared the ledger in this season's head-to-head on Saturday.
Demons recorded a 9-5-59 to 4-2-26 victory at George Park 1 to join the Giants on 32 points and intensify the battle for the minor premiership, although the Bathurst side retains first place based on percentage.
The visitors won all four quarters, with their four-goal third term the decisive period of the match.
The Demons ended the Giants' 56-game winning streak back in May and they proved that was no fluke by repeating that effort on Bathurst turf, led by a six-goal haul from Lauren Hazell.
Elise Gullifer and Olivia Johnston each kicked two goals for the Giants.
Saturday's result puts the well-matched squads at two wins apiece in their head-to-head this season.
It wasn't all bad news for the Giants, who welcomed the return of captain Katie Kennedy from a six-week absence due to a hand injury.
Kennedy said that while it was disappointing to miss out on victory in her first game back it was great to be involved in a high quality contest.
"The past couple of weeks on the sidelines were stressful but I'm very happy to be back out there with the girls," she said.
"It was a very tough game. Dubbo brought over a very good team so we knew straight away it was going to be a really good fight.
"We battled as well as we could. We're disappointed but it's good that the competition is getting stronger."
A 33-point deficit is unfamiliar territory for a Giants team who have dominated the competition over the past few seasons.
But the Demons turned up raring to go and held the hosts goal-less in the first quarter, while the Giants' midfield couldn't quite match their rivals in the clearance battle.
The teams played out a fairly even second quarter to see Dubbo hold a 21 to 13 advantage.
Demons would go on to outscore the Giants 25-6 after the main break to just about seal the result.
Kennedy said that Dubbo's defence and their transfer out of their own half proved tough to deal with with.
"I think we ran out of legs in the middle. We had a couple of our main midfielders out so we subbed in a couple of girls who haven't played in the midfield before, and that was fun to see them step up and take on the challenge," she said.
"It's great to see the girls so willing to play in a position that they haven't been in before.
"Dubbo moved the ball really well and we just couldn't keep it in our forward line. They were bringing it back up the field quickly and converting.
"We're still focusing on having fun and the girls are enjoying. With the competition getting a lot closer now it's great to head into a game and never being sure what's going to come out of it."
Kennedy said that there were some excellent individual efforts to come out of a tough game.
"I thought that Elise Gullifer stepped up. She had a run in the middle for the first time this season," she said.
"We also brought up two of our youth girls, Paige Cook and Jess Macauley. Jess was playing her first game in senior women's and she did an amazing job. She fitted in perfectly."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
