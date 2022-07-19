Western Advocate

Bathurst Inner Wheel Club celebrates 60th birthday at annual changeover meeting

July 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Inner Wheel Club celebrated its 60th birthday at the annual changeover meeting on Saturday, July 16 at Bathurst RSL Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.