BATHURST Inner Wheel Club celebrated its 60th birthday at the annual changeover meeting on Saturday, July 16 at Bathurst RSL Club.
Members were joined by visitors from other Inner Wheel clubs, federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee and mayor Robert Taylor.
Three ladies with a combined 170 years' membership cut what was described as a beautifully decorated birthday cake, made by member Linn Pusterla.
Bathurst Inner Wheel Club is a friendship and service club that meets at 11am on the second Wednesday of the month at the Bathurst Golf Club.
New members are always welcome. Call Heather Rendell, 0413 671 420.
