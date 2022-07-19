Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Giants beat Dubbo Demons by 72 points in senior men's AFL Central West match

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR equally strong quarters of football is something Bathurst Giants have been craving this senior men's AFL Central West season and on Saturday they found it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.