FOUR equally strong quarters of football is something Bathurst Giants have been craving this senior men's AFL Central West season and on Saturday they found it.
Giants put together one of their most complete performances of the year to run out 18-14-122 to 7-8-50 winners over the Dubbo Demons at George Park 1 and turn up the heat on their opponents in the battle for second place.
The two sides now sit level on 16 points, with the Demons holding a slight advantage on percentage.
After dropping the opening two games of the year against the Dubbo side Giants have now gone back-to-back against them, with the latest success led by a five goal effort from Paul Jenkins.
Giants skipper Bailey Brien said it was a treat to see the team never dropping their workrate even when victory was assured.
"It was probably one of our better games to date. We wanted to be consistent and start strong early on, instead of chasing our tail, which has been a bit of a theme over the last couple of years," he said.
"We were able to do that and then keep that momentum going through the whole game.
"I think everyone did their job and were keen to not let their man beat them in a one-on-one contest. We were confident that with the side that we had on the weekend no-one was going to get beaten and everyone was going to do their role."
"I think we utilised our ground to the best of our ability. We held onto the ball and used our fundamentals to get the ball wide."
With the likes of Lenny Hayes, Cooper Brien, Sam Sloan and Jack Goodsell coming back into the squad it was expected that the Giants would have a great opportunity to bounce back from the previous round's close loss to the Orange Tigers.
And with a 35 to three opening quarter in their favour it didn't take the Giants long to let the Demons know that they'd be in for a tough day.
That pressure from the Giants never relented, especially over a clinical third quarter where they outscored their opponents six goals to one.
"We've hit our straps lately with people coming back. We struggled through the first half of the season to get our best possible team together on the paddock," Brien said.
"We had the majority of our side together, except for Jacob [Molkentin] and Leigh [Monaghan] who were both our, but we were able to fill their spots and put together probably our best side of the year on the weekend.
"We've had to fight to get ourselves to where we are at this point of the season, and hopefully we can carry this level through to the end and get ourselves a top two spot and a home semi.
"We've got some big games over the next few weeks that we need to win if we want that spot, so we need to keep starting strong and keep up our consistency."
Along with Jenkins' big haul, Bailey Brien and Sam Sloan also made strong contributions with three goals each.
"It was great seeing him kick a few goals because he's one of our leaders of our club and one of the guys to look up to," Brien said of Jenkins' efforts.
"Having him back and hitting his stride at the right time of the year is awesome to see."
