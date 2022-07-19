Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst Rotary Club to host sixth Great Corporate Duck Race in September

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Bathurst Great Corporate Duck Race coordinator Steve Semmens with a couple of the soon-to-be competitors. Picture: Sam Bolt

It hasn't taken too long for local businesses to get behind this year's Great Corporate Duck Race, with a number of ducks already purchased from the Rotary Club of Bathurst for the September event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.