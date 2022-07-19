It hasn't taken too long for local businesses to get behind this year's Great Corporate Duck Race, with a number of ducks already purchased from the Rotary Club of Bathurst for the September event.
The event, which has been held annually since 2017, is a key fundraising opportunity for the Rotary Club of Bathurst to donate towards a number of vital local causes.
Although entries only opened two weeks ago, Great Corporate Duck Race coordinator Steve Semmens said they're rolling in thick and fast.
"We've already sold 43 ducks, which is a fantastic effort considering we've only just started putting the event together," Mr Semmens said.
"A lot of businesses have already agreed to return from previous years, and there's a few newbies as well."
Last year's event featured a field of 51 ducks and was won by Dawsons Removals, who secured $1000 worth of advertising in the Central West Village Voice and radio advertising with 2BS Gold, and $2000 worth of business coaching with Mr Semmens though his enterprise, The Persuader.
The same prizes will be up for grabs for the winner at this year's event, which will be held at Macquarie River Bicentennial Park on Sunday, September 11 from noon.
However, Mr Semmens said the event could be moved to last year's location- Queen Charlotte's Vale Creek [near Torpey's Bridge]- if the water level at the Macquarie River proves too dangerous.
"We don't want to lose any Rotarians to the current, as funny as any trips could be on video," Mr Semmens said.
"The Great Corporate Duck Race started when the region was experiencing drought conditions, so the last couple of years has required a rethink of the event with the record rainfall we've had."
Alongside the corporate duck event, there will also be public yellow ducks available for gold coin purchase on the day.
Mr Semmens said all proceeds will go towards community projects that need it the most.
"We're looking at making sure the RYDA [Rotary Youth Driver Awareness] program receives support again, and we want to support one of the homeless charities in town too, because there's a huge need for tackling homelessness in our region," he said.
"We're aiming to sell over 70 corporate ducks this year which, at $300 a duck, is around $21,000, and we're already half way there."
"The Rotarians are hoping to put on a barbecue this year as well."
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Bathurst's Facebook page.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
