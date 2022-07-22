Cancelled driver in unregistered and uninsured vehicle

A CANCELLED driver caught behind the wheel of an unregistered and uninsured car has been convicted and fined on a string of traffic offences in Bathurst Local Court.
Teegan Ameilia Hill, 26, of Tyndall Street in Kelso, appeared before Magistrate Kevin Hockey charged with three offences, including driving while her licence was cancelled.
Her solicitor, Mr Gooley, said Hill entered a plea of guilty in relation to all three charges, and his primary submission was for a moderate disqualification period and a fine.
He said Ms Hill is a single mother with two young children.
"She is here with a child in a pram today, and was pregnant at the time of the offence," he said.
He said he was instructed she was attempting to register her car and was in the process of having her car assessed for registration at the time.
The court heard Hill's record assisted her "as it is relatively limited", with Mr Gooley asking his honour "to consider a degree of leniency".
Police allege that it was at about 8.30am on May 25, 2022 when Hill came to their attention while they were conducting stationary speed enforcement duties in a school zone in Keppel Street.
Hill had driven a station wagon on Keppel Street past the marked police car when it was noticed that she had activated her left indicator to turn into Peel Street before making a late decision to turn right, police say.
A police check revealed the registration on her car had been cancelled on March 16, 2022 and had since expired on April 28, 2022.
Police moved off to stop the vehicle, which was at the intersection of Commonwealth and Russell streets.
Hill was in the driver's seat and was informed the interaction was being recorded via the in-car video system and officer's body-worn camera.
She was asked for her driver's licence, but was unable to produce it, instead showing police a picture of her licence on her mobile phone.
At the time, police say she was in her pyjamas and dressing gown, and she was heavily pregnant. Police noted grocery bags in the back of the car.
Police allege Hill said she had been at a local mechanic to book the car in for repairs and a mechanical examination for registration, however, police called the business and were informed no-one had attended the business fitting the description of the accused or her vehicle.
Hill's driver's licence was checked through the RMS system, which also revealed she was a cancelled driver from May 10, 2022 after completing a three-month disqualification period from Bathurst Local Court on February 9, 2022 for the offence of driving while suspended.
Hill told officers she was unaware she had to reapply for her driver's licence, assuming it would be reissued automatically.
In sentencing, Mr Hockey took into account Hill's plea of guilty but said she was unlicensed and the car she was in was unregistered and uninsured.
"You shouldn't have even been driving in the first place, or driving that vehicle," he said.
He convicted and fined her $400 on each matter and disqualified her from driving for eight months.
