A MAN caught with cocaine at a local pub has been convicted and fined $300 after appearing before Bathurst Local Court.
Kyle Stephen Ritzrow, 24, of Tareena Avenue in Kelso, appeared before Magistrate Kevin Hockey charged with the possession of a prohibited drug.
His solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court that while he did not want to curtail the sentencing process, he said His Honour had dealt with a similar matter with the same quantity and same type of drug.
But Mr Hockey said in that matter, the person was before the court with no priors, whereas Ritzrow was on a Community Corrections Order (CCO) at the time.
Mr Cunningham spoke of his client's capacity to pay, earning about $1000 a week and having about $600 in living expenses.
He said given objective seriousness of the matter and the fact his client was on the cusp of completing his CCO, His Honour might exercise his discretion and take no action on the CCO.
Police alleged, in documents before the court, that, at about 12.30am on Sunday, May 29, they attended the Oxford Hotel in William Street to assist a police dog handler and drug detection dog.
Police say they followed the dog handler and his drug detection dog into the Oxford Hotel, where they went into the main bar before entering the gaming room, where the drug dog is alleged to have indicated that Ritzrow had a drug on his possession.
Police say they escorted Ritzrow from the location and cautioned him in relation to the possession of a prohibited drug.
Police allege Ritzrow freely admitted to having a bag in his possession; police informed him of their intention to search him.
They say Ritzrow emptied his pockets and placed his belongings on a nearby wall, telling police the bag was inside the zipped compartment of his wallet.
Police opened this and found a small resealable plastic bag with white powder inside.
Police asked what the powder was and they say Ritzrow said it was cocaine.
Police noted that he was co-operative with police and made full admissions of being in possession of the prohibited drug.
Police seized the drug and weighed it back at the police station. It weighed 0.40 grams.
His Honour took into account the plea of guilt at the earliest opportunity.
He said as Ritzrow had almost completed the CCO, there would be no action taken on the breach.
On the drug possession charge, Ritzrow was convicted and fined $300.
