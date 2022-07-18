Western Advocate
Breaking

Cushla Rue is named in extended Young Matildas squad for FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:53am, first published 4:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE STEP CLOSER: Bathurst talent Cushla Rue has been named in the Young Matildas' extended World Cup squad. She'll fly out to Mexico on Wednesday. Photo: ANTHONY CAFFERY PHOTOGRAPHY

SITTING on a plane for close to 19 hours - that's not usually a tantalising prospect, but Cushla Rue could not be more excited to do it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.