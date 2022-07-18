SITTING on a plane for close to 19 hours - that's not usually a tantalising prospect, but Cushla Rue could not be more excited to do it.
Come Wednesday morning, Rue will depart Australia bound for Mexico as part of a 23-player Young Matildas squad.
The extended squad also includes nine shadow players who will continue with club duties in Australia.
It is from that list of 32 that the final 21 who will go on to play at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica will be selected.
Rue, one of nine defenders who will travel to Mexico, is hoping she'll make the final cut.
"I'm going to Mexico," she said.
"But they're cutting it down it 21 to go to Costa Rica when they announce the final squad on the first of August."
Once in Mexico, Rue will participate in a 10-day pre-tournament camp, which includes a closed-door match against Mexico's under 20s women's side on July 26.
She'll be hoping to get a chance to impress in that and strengthen her claims on a World Cup spot.
While Rue is naturally "very nervous" as she waits for the final squad announcement, that she was included in the Australian under 23s team that recently travelled to Philippines is a sign she is very much in the mix.
Though injury prevented her from seeing under 23s game time, Rue did learn from training sessions.
Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney was the assistant coach of that under 23s squad.
"It was a deliberate move by Football Australia to send an under 23 representative team to the AFF Women's Championship, to provide important training time and match minutes for a large number of footballers we had earmarked for the World Cup honours in Costa Rica," Blayney said.
"Due to strong competition for spots amongst the group, it will be a real challenge to select the final 21, but by intent, the squad will likely be the youngest at this year's tournament."
If Rue gets the nod she will follow in the footsteps of other Central West players to have competed at a football World Cup.
Cowra native Ellie Carpenter competed at the 2019 edition for the Matildas and is in the frame to be selected in the squad that attends the 2023 edition.
Canowindra's Rhyan Grant played at both the 2009 and 2011 men's Under 20s World Cup.
The Young Matildas have been drawn in Group A for the World Cup. They'll face host nation Costa Rica to open their campaign on August 10, before clashing with South American champions Brazil (August 13) and Spain (August 16).
It will be a huge challenge for the Young Matildas to progress beyond that, but Blayney has confidence.
"While we will have played a lot less football at both a domestic and international level than those we will face in Costa Rica, I'm confident that the final 21 we select will match or eclipse any team for desire and competitive spirit, plus deliver performances that Australian fans will be proud of," she said.
