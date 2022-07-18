I'd like to have a word about the use of the word 'performative'

LOOK out for the word "performative".
I have not seen it before in a news item until the other day, when a journalist declared that Jacinda Ardern's kindness is just performative - as in, not real.
I opened the Western Advocate on the weekend to an article by Bradley Perrett entitled Fixing China Relations Won't Work (p9), in which he criticises Mr Albanese's "tough performative language" over China.
Again, using the word to suggest that Mr Albanese is just putting it on, using language without substance.
I looked in my dictionaries and on Google and I venture to say that a "performative" expression is one that is the description and the action itself.
For example, saying "I apologise" means that you have apologised. The words perform the action.
OK, that is hard to understand.
My point is that it will now pop up all over the place and it will be used to mean that the person is being insincere.
I didn't know what it meant, but I am sad to see it joining the ranks of words being misused to criticise and discredit things for political purposes.
