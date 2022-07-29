A MAN caught driving with drugs in his system has been given the benefit of a conditional release order, without conviction, that enables him to retain his licence.
Benjamin Edward White, 37, of Heylin Place in South Bathurst, appeared before magistrate Kevin Hockey to answer a charge of driving a vehicle with illicit drug present in blood.
White appeared in person and unrepresented.
He said he applied for Legal Aid, but was advised they would not represent him.
White told the court he didn't realise the drug would still be in his system, adding that he has been living in Sydney and completed his parole with no issues.
"I have just opened my own business as a handyman, and moved back up here to be closer to my 12-month-old son," he said.
"I'm trying to get my business up and running. If I lose my licence, I probably wont be able to."
His Honour told White the problem with drugs and driving is they stay in a person's system for such a long period of time.
White told the court he was previously in the opiate program, but got off it because he was "coping really well and feeling good", but had since gone downhill.
"As soon as I got charged, I got back on the program and am stable," he said.
In documents before the court, police alleged White was stopped at 7.25pm on Friday, February 25 for a roadside drug and alcohol test.
Police say he produced a driver's licence with an expiry date of 2024.
He returned a negative breath test before undergoing a random drug test, which returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.
He was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was cautioned before providing a secondary sample of fluid for analysis.
In sentencing, His Honour said it was an exercise in leniency but said White was a "young man who got himself out of jail and doing well on parole trying to set up a business".
He said it was "a very rare step" he was taking, but was pleased to see White doing relatively well out of prison, finishing his parole and taking positive steps to rehabilitate his life.
He noted there was no indication White's arrest had anything to do with his manner of driving, and dealt with the matter without conviction, placing White on a 12-month Community Release Order, with no conviction and no loss of licence.
"You will only get this opportunity once," he said to White. "I hope you get your business up and running."
