Western Advocate
Court

Magistrate gives driver with drugs in system a chance to keep life on track

July 29 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Court House

A MAN caught driving with drugs in his system has been given the benefit of a conditional release order, without conviction, that enables him to retain his licence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.