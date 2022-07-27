A MAN who refused to leave a pub after being asked to go has apologised to the police for his behaviour, saying he's sorry for wasting their time.
John Charles Bortolazzo, 32, of Stewart Street in Bathurst, appeared in person and unrepresented before Bathurst Local Court, charged with being an excluded person remaining on licensed premises, and resisting police.
Advertisement
He entered a guilty plea to both matters.
Bortolazzo said he was sorry he had "wasted the police's time; it was a bad decision".
When Magistrate Kevin Hockey said it was because he had too much to drink, Bortolazzo said: "It was also to do with other things, including a pay dispute I had.
"I was intoxicated at the time, which did not help. I'm extremely sorry to the Bathurst Police, and wasting their time."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Police allege they were called to the Oxford Hotel at around 3.40am on May 29.
Police said they were responding to calls that a patron was failing to quit a licensed premises and becoming aggressive with security.
Upon approval, police say they were told by security that the accused, Bortolazzo, was failing to leave the premises after being instructed to go.
Police approached, introduced themselves, alerted the accused to their body-worn devices and told him he needed to leave as he had been informed to do so by security due to his intoxicated behaviour.
They say Bortolazzo was immediately verbally aggressive and refused to go. They say he was warned to leave two times, being told that if he refused, he would be arrested.
Police allege he ignored the request to go and attempted to walk past police back towards the Oxford Hotel.
He was subsequently arrested, with police seizing his arms.
They say Bortolazzo attempted to escape the grasp of police and run off and, as a result, a wrestle took place and Bortolazzo was taken to ground and placed in handcuffs.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
In sentencing, Mr Hockey said "the job of police is hard enough without having to struggle and argue".
"I note your apology. Your record is not a bad one; you had similar types of offences in 2007 and 2013," he said.
Advertisement
Bortolazzo said he had sought support for alcohol consumption in the past and said he probably should do so again.
He was convicted and fined $200 for refusing to leave the hotel and $300 for resisting police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.