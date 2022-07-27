Western Advocate

Man apologises in court for his behaviour at Bathurst pub

Updated July 27 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Local Court

A MAN who refused to leave a pub after being asked to go has apologised to the police for his behaviour, saying he's sorry for wasting their time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.