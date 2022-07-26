A MAN caught with a samurai sword and housebreaking implements in his car, among other items, has been convicted and fined on a string of charges after appearing in Bathurst Local Court.
Stephen Hose, 54, of Piper Street in Bathurst, appeared before magistrate Kevin Hockey charged with possessing housebreaking implements, custody of a knife in a public place, possessing ammunition without a licence/permit/ authority and the possession of a prohibited drug (cannabis).
Hose, whose solicitor sought leave to withdraw earlier in the morning, told the court he would be representing himself.
When asked by Mr Hockey what he was doing with a sword, he said he bought it.
"I did a bit of prospecting for a while," he added.
Mr Hockey asked him how he used a samurai sword while prospecting.
"I used it for a decoration on the wall. I bought it for $500," Hose said.
Police allege that, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021, they were conducting patrols of Bathurst Road in Orange when they pulled over Hose's white Holden Commodore.
Police checks on the car led them to suspect there may be illegal substances in the car.
They say they informed Hose of their intention to search him and the car and he stepped out of the vehicle.
Police say Hose told them there was a sword inside the car in a blue backpack.
They say the accused was cautioned and asked where he bought the sword and he replied he got it from a mate.
The vehicle was searched and police found the backpack. Police said Hose told them that's where the sword was.
Police say they searched the backpack and located a samurai sword and a plastic Bible, which opened to become a safe.
They say Hose came over and opened the safe for them, which contained a clear plastic bag with cannabis inside.
There was also a small set of scales and a smaller ziplock bag, they say.
Hose was cautioned in relation to the cannabis and the sword and placed under arrest.
Police say they then located a black balaclava and a pair of gardening gloves inside the backpack.
When asked about these, they say Hose said he used them to keep himself warm.
Police searched the boot of the car and say they found loose ammunition wrapped up in an old bed sheet.
They say Hose was asked about the ammunition and said he found it while he was out prospecting.
He was handcuffed and taken to Orange Police Station. The cannabis was weighed and found to be 44.5 grams.
Police say they seized all items, including the ammunition, which included one .22 calibre round, 20 22/250 rounds and 18 shotgun rounds.
Hose declined a formal interview. He was cautioned and questioned regarding the items located in the car.
Police say he admitted to having placed all items in the car and purchasing the sword and cannabis.
The balaclava, gloves and sword were all found in the same backpack and police allege these items are used as housebreaking implements based on the time of night the accused was located and the fact the information he provided at the scene and then in custody changed.
Mr Hockey took into account the plea of guilt and convicted Hose on all charges, telling him "it's never a good idea to have a samurai sword in your possession."
For possessing housebreaking implements, he was convicted and placed on a Community Corrections Order with supervision from Bathurst Community Corrections for 12 months.
For having custody of a knife in a public place, he was convicted and fined $400.
For possessing ammunition without licence/permit/authority, he was convicted and fined $100; and for the possession of a prohibited drug (cannabis), he was convicted and fined $300.
