HAVING watched his bitch Totally Deluded run a game runner-up in her previous start Darren Wort knew his runner would have a great opportunity to get her first career win on Monday afternoon if she got away strongly.
And she delivered.
Totally Deluded ($2) was backed into odds-on favouritism in the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (450 metres) at Bathurst's Kennerson Park and justified the punters' faith with a flawless run.
Running from box four, the vacant box to Totally Deluded's outside was a big reason to expect an improved performance from the daughter of Unlawful Entry.
She made use of the extra space on the always-challenge opening corner on the Bathurst track to give herself plenty of breathing room as she powered into the back straight.
Wort's runner still had to earn the lead after two runners to her inside, Wrecker Ruby and Broken Promise, both got away well.
The favourite even took a bump from the pair but powered through the contact to take up the running.
From there she extended her margin with every stride, eventually running home by just shy of seven lengths from Embarking ($11, Derek Kerr) and Winlock Flowers ($3.70, Augustus Weekes).
The winning time was 25.90 seconds.
Totally Deluded got away similarly well in the previous week's effort but watched favourite Winlock Piper swoop around her outside on the opening turn.
This time no-one was able to go with her.
"I thought that she came out well last week too, but with the vacant box in five I thought she'd be a great chance if she came out at a similar level. When the lids opened today I thought 'She's right in this'," Wort said.
"She's still only young. That was her second go out of the 450m and last week was her first try from there. You'd imagine that with time and improvement she'll get up there."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
