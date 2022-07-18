Reduced limit on part of highway expected for most of the day after truck crash

A REDUCED speed limit is expected to be in place on a section of the road between Bathurst and Lithgow for most of the day due to a truck crash on Tuesday morning.
Live Traffic says the truck crash occurred on the Great Western Highway, near Thorpes Pinch Road, at around 6.20am on Tuesday.
It reported that Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck were on the scene after the crash.
Live Traffic said changed traffic conditions, with a reduced speed limit of 80 kilometres an hour, was likely to remain in place for most of the day due to "an extensive vehicle salvage operation".
Motorists are asked to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Further along the Great Western Highway, single lane closures remain in place westbound near Mount Victoria due to road damage as a result of continued wet weather.
Work also continues on repairing a landslip near Blackheath that has closed part of the Blue Mountains rail line.
