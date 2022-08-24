WHEN Mark Sullivan began his career as a real estate agent, he had no idea that 10 years later he would be walking into an office that had his name above the door.
Mr Sullivan has worked for several real estate agencies in Bathurst, including Ray White Emms Mooney and Professionals, but in recent years decided to make the move to @realty.
The company describes itself as "a network of real estate professionals that are connected through an innovative technology platforms to leverage the benefits of a team".
Mr Sullivan has taken that relationship with @realty a step further by co-branding with them, enabling him to have an office space in the Bathurst central business district with his own branding.
"I'm a co-brand with @realty. There's no @realty on the outside of the building and there never will be," he said.
"Another reason why I've gone down the path of MSP (Mark Sullivan Property) is so other people can work with me under MSP. That's a long-term view."
The path his career has taken has been made possible by the enormous level of support he has in the community, which he said he is "blown away and humbled" by.
"I'm just very appreciative of the level of support I've had, both from the business and residential communities. I wouldn't have had the confidence to set up my office if I wasn't being given so much support from residential and commercial clients," he said.
"The amount of business that I've got coming up, it's just snowballed. The last two years I've just had an explosion in business and that's really what's given me the confidence to set the office up."
Commercial sales has become his biggest business, and that local support has enabled him to build up a list of contacts that he can approach when exciting and suitable listings come up.
It has resulted in some enormous sales in Bathurst, including the Webb Emporium, the Tremain's Mill precinct and the former St Catherine's nursing home.
Many of his commercial sales have occurred in the background without any public marketing campaigns.
"Tremain's Mill is an example of that. Tremain's Mill is one of the largest sales in the Bathurst region in the last six months and that property was sold without any advertising whatsoever. It was just me targetting my commercial database," Mr Sullivan said, adding that there were five buyers interested.
After the success he has seen in recent years, Mr Sullivan is looking forward to and excited about the future of his career and the MSP brand.
He hopes to add more people to his team in the coming years and expand the services his business offers.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
