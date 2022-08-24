Western Advocate
Our Business

Mark Sullivan's real estate career goes from strength to strength

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:56am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real estate agent Mark Sullivan outside of his new office in Howick Street. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

WHEN Mark Sullivan began his career as a real estate agent, he had no idea that 10 years later he would be walking into an office that had his name above the door.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.