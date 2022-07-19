Western Advocate
Oberon Tigers dismantle Grenfell Goannas 64-12 to maintain fourth place in Woodbridge Cup

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 19 2022 - 2:00am
OBERON Tigers have shown their intentions for a top two finish in the Woodbridge Cup following Saturday's ruthless 64-12 success against the Grenfell Goannas at home.

