OBERON Tigers have shown their intentions for a top two finish in the Woodbridge Cup following Saturday's ruthless 64-12 success against the Grenfell Goannas at home.
Tigers didn't start the match in flawless fashion but once they found their opening points it became a one-sided affair as the Oberon men would go on to claim their fifth straight win.
Advertisement
Even without a full strength side in recent weeks Oberon have still managed to score an average of 55 points a game over that win streak.
Tigers coach Abel Lefaoseu said once his side got back to basics in Saturday's latest victory they never looked in trouble.
"It was our forwards that did it. We kept taking it up the middle and we blew them away from there," he said.
"The first 10 minutes we just kept on dropping the ball and giving away penalties. We weren't sticking to the basics. When we went back to just moving the ball through the middle it worked. We kept punishing them there and it opened up the space out wide for us.
"We just started a bit slow. We had people coming back in off the flu and it was a bit hard on the lungs up there. We had eight people not able to play."
With just three rounds to go the Tigers can lock up a top eight finish if they win their next game but the Tigers have their eyes on a bigger prize, a home semi-final.
They currently sit on 16 points, a total that Peak Hill also shares, but Tigers have the edge on point differential.
The weekend's draw between competition leaders Manildra (19 points) and third-placed Trundle (17) assists Oberon's top two bid, although Canowindra Tigers (18) still look sharp in the run towards finals.
"The plan was the go there and put the points on to try and help our for and against," Lefaoseu said.
"It's getting pretty tight in the top four now. It would be great to try and get second to get that home semi but I'm not so sure that's going to happen. It depends on Trundle and Canowindra."
It's been a great journey for the Tigers to get themselves to where they are at this point of the season, and Lefaoseu said that's a testament to the effort his players put in for one another.
"We didn't really have any numbers at the start of the year. In our first game we only had 13 players, so that was hard going to Eugowra with no subs in that heat. It was good to come away with a win there
"We had Manildra second, and that was pretty tough, but now I feel like we can take on all the top teams now with a full strength side.
"The culture at the club is really good. Everyone's keen to play. That was the plan this year, to bring that culture back for the boys. Everyone's ready to rip in for finals."
Tigers play host to Orange United this Saturday, who they bested 48-10 just two rounds ago.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.