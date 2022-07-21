I HAD the opportunity to catch up with Minister for Regional Health Bronwyn Taylor and local member Paul Toole again last week to discuss health services in the region.
The ongoing conversations with the State Government about health services are crucial following the recent announcement of the $200 million investment in the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment.
Advertisement
Working together, we will be able to ensure the best health outcomes for the community from the hospital redevelopment.
IT has been a privilege to join so many community groups in recent weeks for changeover dinners and other annual get-togethers that have been on hold for the past two years.
In recent weeks I've been a guest of Probus, Rotary, Lions and Inner Wheel.
Groups such as these play a vital role in our community, offering friendship and networking opportunities for members, but also dedicating hours to service to the community.
They run events and activities and fundraise for causes close to their heart.
Each of these organisations and the many other volunteer groups who work behind the scenes in our community all play a part in making Bathurst and surrounds such a great place to live and work.
WE were fortunate to have Telstra CEO Vicki Brady in Bathurst recently to share her insights with the local business community at a lunch and learn session.
Among her take-home messages were that you can do whatever you set your mind to and that the roles that make you feel most uncomfortable are usually the ones that provide you with the most opportunity.
Thank you to Vicki and your local team for donating your time to our business community.
Those who attended certainly appreciated your time and wisdom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.