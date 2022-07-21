THE death toll from house fires in NSW this winter is now more than double last year's season, which should act as an urgent wake-up call for all residents, landlords and tenants to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home.
It's a proven fact that the risk of death in a house fire is significantly reduced if working smoke alarms are installed.
We've lost nine people in house fires across the state since the start of June, which is more than double the entire 2021 winter death toll of four.
Fire can engulf a home in a matter of minutes and, while smoke won't wake you up, a smoke alarm will, which could be the difference between life and death.
Remember, it is the responsibility of landlords to ensure there are working smoke alarms in rental properties.
It's also the law for all properties to have at least one working smoke alarm installed on every level of the home.
While landlords are responsible for the installation of smoke alarms in rented premises, it should be noted that after the tenancy begins, the tenant is responsible for replacing the battery, if needed, in battery-operated smoke alarms.
Landlords must replace the batteries in a hard-wired smoke alarm.
And if you live in a rental property, I urge you to test your smoke alarm and make sure it's in good working order.
If there's no smoke alarm or it's faulty, contact your landlord immediately. It may just save your life and that of your loved ones.
For a free home fire safety inspection, contact your local FRNSW station. For more information, visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/winter.
COUNCILS and eligible not-for-profit organisations are being encouraged to apply for funding to deliver Holiday Break activities for young people during the upcoming spring school holidays.
The $10 million program offers young people in the region aged 12 to 24 years the opportunity to socialise with their peers, learn something new and have fun.
Funding of up to $7000 will be available to all 93 regional councils and eligible not-for-profit organisations to deliver fun and exciting activities such as movie nights, arts workshops, music activities and sport camps.
If there's an activity that you'd like to see happen during youth week or the school holidays, I encourage you to reach out to your local council or eligible not-for-profit organisation to turn your idea into a reality.
Applications are open until July 29, 2022.
To find out more and for program guidelines, visit www.nsw.gov.au/HolidayBreak.
