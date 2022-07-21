Western Advocate

It's a wake-up call to make sure your alarm will alert you | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:42am, first published 12:00am
SAFETY: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole speaking with local firefighters about fire safety in our homes this winter.

THE death toll from house fires in NSW this winter is now more than double last year's season, which should act as an urgent wake-up call for all residents, landlords and tenants to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home.

