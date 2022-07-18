It's curious that a climate action group would support the loss of trees at Glanmire

RE: Let's Generate And Keep Our Energy Here As We Light The Way (July 16).
I find Saturday's Eco News article disturbing.
I am an adjoining neighbour to the proposed solar plant at Glanmire and I have never met or spoken to Dr Jim Blackwood, but in his article, he says "most concerns of neighbours can be addressed".
How does he know what my concerns are when he has not contacted me?
One key to mitigating climate change should be the Bathurst Community Climate Action Network working with local farmers, but instead they are supporting a foreign developer to cut down trees, reduce food production, downgrade land use, promote erosion and risk the platypi habitat on our farm.
I believe the developer is just targeting windfall profits and does not care about the Bathurst community.
This industrial solar plant should be built on grazing land further west, like Hay or Cobar, where the impacts to agriculture are self-mitigated, and there are more productive sunlight hours each year.
Paul Toole understands our concerns, and thats why he supports us, not Elgin.
